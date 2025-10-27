Driver in 2023 Nicoll Highway cyclist death sees charge upgraded to culpable homicide

The male driver who allegedly collided with a cyclist along Nicoll Highway and killing him in 2023 has now been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Tan Yong Ren, 35, was alleged to have driven against the flow of traffic along Nicoll Highway towards the direction of Guillemard Road at about 5am on Dec 19 of that year when he collided into 45-year-old British national, Rajan Singh Basra.

Singh was conveyed unconscious to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The police said in a news release then that traffic police officers arrested Tan within 16 hours of the accident after ground inquiries, with the aid of a witness and video footage from the police and the Land Transport Authority.

Previously, Tan was handed seven charges, including dangerous driving causing death; fleeing the scene without rendering assistance; and consuming alcohol before driving.

On Monday (Oct 27), the police said in a news release that the charge of dangerous driving causing death will be revised to an offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, after a review and with the concurrence of the Attorney-General's Chambers.

If found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Tan could be jailed up to 15 years, fined, caned, or face a combination of these penalties.

Fatal CTE accident involving two cars and motorcycle

Meanwhile, another two motorists, aged 33 and 34, will also be charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder over a separate fatal traffic accident on Jan 14, 2024.

The duo are accused of engaging in overtaking manoeuvres with each other - along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Seletar Expressway - while travelling at speeds of about 170kmh and 192kmh respectively.

The speed limit for that stretch of expressway is 90kmh.

Their actions led to the death of a 31-year-old male motorcyclist at the scene.

