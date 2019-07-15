Culture shift, more flexible work policies for fathers needed: Halimah

SINGAPORE - Singapore lags behind when it comes to new fathers taking paternity leave, with only about half choosing to do so, compared to 70 to 80 per cent in Nordic countries.

President Halimah Yacob cited this figure at an award ceremony on Sunday (July 14) to celebrate exemplary fathers, where she urged more firms to adopt flexible policies for working dads.

Support from employers is helpful in encouraging fathers to play a more active role in their children's lives, Madam Halimah said in a speech at the Exemplary Father Award ceremony at Orchard Hotel.

Government-paid paternity leave, introduced in 2013 for married couples, was doubled to two weeks in 2017.

Some companies provide additional paid paternity leave of up to a month for working fathers, Madam Halimah said, though she noted that such firms remain in the minority in Singapore.

"Offering such pro-family initiatives in addition to good salaries will help to attract and retain talent," she said.

A culture shift in the workplace and society is also needed to encourage more fathers to use their paternity leave, she added.