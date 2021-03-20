Curry, sanitary pad and stone: Family in Yishun plagued by neighbour's littering

Since last year, a family in Yishun is plagued by litter thrown out by their neighbour upstairs.

"My neighbour has been throwing all sorts of rubbish out their window," a father of three told Shin Min Daily News.

Items discarded include bread, tissue paper, and used sanitary pad, said the 53-year-old private hire driver.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The situation got worse about a month ago when a stone came crashing down on one of his windows, breaking the glass pane and sending shards flying into the flat.

Despite the scare, the man's eldest son, who had been using the computer next to the window, was unharmed.

"Several glass shards fell to the ground, my son called the police who came to our flat to investigate and take photos."

"I can forgive my neighbour if the littering only happened once or twice, but they've gone overboard this time by smashing my window pane with a stone," he told the Chinese paper.

A police officer taking photos of the scene.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

His neighbour continued to litter and threw an egg which smashed on his window sill on Wednesday (March 17) afternoon.

According to the man, his neighbours had previously come to his door to complain about his singing and his youngest son's guitar playing, but he is uncertain if there is a link between the complaint and the littering.

The police said they were alerted to a case of mischief at Block 162, Yishun Street 11 on March 17. Investigations are ongoing.

lamminlee@asiaone.com