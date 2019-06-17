Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish

Read also

Mr Ng quickly drained the tank, but by then, only two fish were alive. He spent the night cleaning up and made a police report the next day.

Mr Ng said the tank contained high-value fish and estimated he lost anywhere between $400 and $500 from the incident.

"It's really a shock to me because I don't know why someone would do something like this. We have no disputes with anyone," he said.

Mr Ng said the customer, who looked to be in his 50s, first came to the shop about two months ago and subsequently would pop in at least once a week.

Mr Ng posted the CCTV footage on the shop's Facebook page, along with an appeal for more information on the man.

"We're just a small business and it's very sad that someone would want to attack us like that," he said. "We're just afraid he will come back and do something like this again because what he did really had an impact on our business."

