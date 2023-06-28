Customer finds insects crawling in sealed box of crackers; FairPrice investigating

SINGAPORE — A man reported seeing live insects crawling inside a box of crackers he bought from the NTUC FairPrice store at Parkway Parade.

Mr Samuel Tan had shared on his Facebook account last Monday (June 19) some images and a video that show winged insects moving inside a box of OB Finest's fig and almond crackers.

Two winged insects were seen moving between the crackers that were still inside the sealed package.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, FairPrice Group said that this was an isolated incident.

Checks conducted on existing batches did not reveal abnormalities, the group said, adding that it did not receive similar feedback from others concerning the product in question.

FairPrice Group said it had initiated an investigation with the supplier of the crackers. It is also in contact with the affected customer.

"FairPrice Group takes food quality and safety issues very seriously and is committed to uphold a high level of food safety standards," it said.

It added that customers can return or exchange products that are of an unsatisfactory quality at the same store where they make the purchase, with receipts.

Customers facing similar issues with the products they have purchased can also contact FairPrice Group's Customer Relations Hotline at 6380-5858.

ST has contacted the Singapore Food Agency for comment.

