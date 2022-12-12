Customer surprised to be 'blacklisted' by salon, salon denies it and investigating

She just wanted to make a hair appointment.

A hair salon customer was surprised to get a message informing her that her number was blacklisted.

The Stomp contributor was told that she had been making appointments with the salon for a few months and never showed up.

"Then you still keep annoying us that you want to make an appointment," continued the message.

"Are you sick?"

The Stomp contributor said she found the message "shocking".

When contacted by Stomp, the salon said it does not blacklist customers and is contacting the Stomp contributor to verify which staff member sent her the message.

The Stomp contributor told Stomp that she previously had a good experience with the salon, which is part of a popular chain.

"Whenever I tried to book an appointment, it was tough because the Waterway Point outlet was always full. But once or twice, I managed to be slotted in. So I kept going back."

She said she had messaged the salon only twice recently on Nov 7 and 25 to enquire about making an appointment.

"I didn’t reply with a confirmation. So I thought that was it."

Sharing screenshots of her chat with the salon, she told Stomp that she had never confirmed an appointment that was later cancelled.

PHOTO: Stomp

The Stomp contributor wondered: "Do they treat all their other customers this way? Or just those that didn’t take their credit packages?

"Can salons in Singapore just blacklist their customers like that?

"I have always been a good customer and never once have I been treated like this."

In response to a Stomp query, the salon said: "We are currently investigating the issue, as we do not have such bad practice of blacklisting customers.

"We will get our staff to contact the customer for verification on who responded to the text."

