Customer turns green after spotting cockroach in Pepper Lunch meal

While digging into a Pepper Lunch meal, one customer was shocked by the appearance of an extra ingredient — a dead cockroach.

Taking to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Saturday (Aug 5), Steven Lee shared that his daughter ordered a Chicken Pepper Rice bowl set meal via Grab.

"After a few bites, she noticed that there was a cockroach in the bowl which seems to be cooked, she felt very traumatised and nauseous," Lee wrote.

A photo accompanying the Facebook post showed a dead cockroach lying on a piece of chicken.

Questioning the hygiene standards of Pepper Lunch's Compass One outlet, Lee said he hoped the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) would conduct a thorough investigation.

The restaurant left a comment on his Facebook post the following day, saying: "We are sorry to hear about your negative experience with our delivery takeout. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Maintaining the quality and hygiene of their food is of utmost importance, Pepper Lunch said, adding that they would be investigating the issue further, "to ensure that it does not happen again in the future".

AsiaOne reached out to Lee, who did not share whether he reported the incident to SFA, but confirmed that the restaurant had contacted him and added: "Let's wait for the outcome."

Meanwhile, Pepper Lunch told AsiaOne that they are investigating the matter internally and they got in touch with the customer.

A preliminary cleanliness check had been conducted by the operations team at the Compass One outlet, they said.

"We will be conducting next phase of investigations into the pest control with our professional partners for prevention of further occurrence."

