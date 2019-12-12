Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes

One Gojek customer is upset after a driver absconded with their cupcakes but netizens are saying they got their just desserts for misusing the ride-hailing service.

Reddit user SirLouise13 recounted the cupcake saga on the r/singapore subreddit yesterday (Dec 11), accusing the driver of stealing 80 homemade cupcakes after he had originally agreed to deliver the baked goods to a birthday party on Dec 6.

According to SirLouise13, they had spent eight hours preparing the cupcakes for a friend's birthday party.

On the day of the party, they weren't able to personally deliver the cupcakes to the venue and were "out of options" so they booked a car on Gojek.

Despite the fact that Gojek only provides ride-hailing and ride-sharing services — not courier services — the driver accepted the job and agreed to deliver the cupcakes.

SirLouise13 then arranged for their friend to wait at the drop-off point, Amara Resort Sentosa. But the cupcakes never made it there.

According to the Gojek app, the driver had arrived at the destination and ended the trip. But security footage from the hotel revealed that he never showed up, said SirLouise13.

The driver became uncontactable after ending the trip and SirLouise13's attempts to follow up with Gojek resulted in a warning that their account would be suspended if they used the app as a courier service again.