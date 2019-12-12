Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes

PHOTO: Reddit/SirLouise13
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

One Gojek customer is upset after a driver absconded with their cupcakes but netizens are saying they got their just desserts for misusing the ride-hailing service.

Reddit user SirLouise13 recounted the cupcake saga on the r/singapore subreddit yesterday (Dec 11), accusing the driver of stealing 80 homemade cupcakes after he had originally agreed to deliver the baked goods to a birthday party on Dec 6.

According to SirLouise13, they had spent eight hours preparing the cupcakes for a friend's birthday party.

On the day of the party, they weren't able to personally deliver the cupcakes to the venue and were "out of options" so they booked a car on Gojek.

Despite the fact that Gojek only provides ride-hailing and ride-sharing services — not courier services — the driver accepted the job and agreed to deliver the cupcakes.

SirLouise13 then arranged for their friend to wait at the drop-off point, Amara Resort Sentosa. But the cupcakes never made it there.

According to the Gojek app, the driver had arrived at the destination and ended the trip. But security footage from the hotel revealed that he never showed up, said SirLouise13.

The driver became uncontactable after ending the trip and SirLouise13's attempts to follow up with Gojek resulted in a warning that their account would be suspended if they used the app as a courier service again.

They also alleged that Gojek had contacted them, asking them to take down an Instagram post on the incident as the driver was "upset that his face was circulating".

"It really frustrates me that someone would disappear with my hard work and lie about it and Gojek is doing nothing about it," they wrote.

Redditors were largely unsympathetic and pointed out that SirLouise13 was in the wrong for using Gojek as a courier service.

But some also said that the driver wasn't completely in the clear either since he had "stolen" the cupcakes.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit
PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit
PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit
PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit

Gojek is in contact with both the customer and driver, and has resolved the situation, a spokesperson told AsiaOne, but they declined to share further details on the case.

Under Land Transport Authority (LTA) regulations, private hire drivers and taxi drivers are not allowed to provide courier pick‑up or delivery services if there is no passenger on board.

Drivers that accept such jobs without prior approval from LTA may have their vocational licenses revoked.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

