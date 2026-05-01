'How can a man hit a woman?' Customers caught in crossfire during fight in Yishun coffee shop

Several diners at a coffee shop in Yishun were caught in the crossfire during a heated fight there on Tuesday (April 28).

The incident happened at Block 848 Yishun Street 81, Shin Min Daily News reported.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, an elderly man in a singlet is seen holding a plastic chair and a bowl, while a woman in a polka dot blouse also picks up a chair in retaliation.

Another woman with a cane is seen backing away from the man.

Several diners are seen talking to the pair in an attempt to diffuse the tension.

The woman who held the cane told Shin Min in an interview that the man said something offensive while she was drinking coffee. The woman in the polka dot blouse then retorted something back to the man, thus igniting the dispute.

She said the man raised a chair up, striking her as a result and she had to rely on her cane for defence.

The woman said that she only discovered abrasions on her arm after reaching home, and called the police.

She thought the dispute had ended, however, the man reappeared the next morning.

He allegedly tried to attack her with a chair from behind, but was stopped by other diners.

One of them, a 74-year-old who only gave his name as Wang, told reporters: 'I told him, how can a man hit a woman?' When the uncle heard that, he put his chair down."

Wang added that the man has a history of disrupting the peace at the coffee shop.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com