Customers vomit after finding maggots in Changi Village nasi lemak chicken wing

What was supposed to be a sumptuous nasi lemak meal at Changi Village turned out to be anything but for a group of friends looking for an early morning breakfast.

In a Facebook post uploaded last Saturday (March 12), Irvin Yio wrote that he had gone to food stall Changi Famous Food Centre with two of his friends for nasi lemak at 4.30am.

They had ordered the nasi lemak set three which included chicken wings and otah.

However, halfway through his meal, Yio noticed maggots wriggling inside his half-eaten chicken wing. He said they threw up upon catching sight of the writhing maggots.

"My friends and I puked immediately and it was really very bad," Yio wrote.

He provided a detailed description on Facebook (below).

Screengrab/Facebook/Irvin Yio

He claimed that he found more than 20 maggots in his meal and that he had to asked the the stall employees to throw all the remaining food away, reported website Coconuts Singapore.

He said he also requested and received a refund for their meals.

"I hope this terrible experience of mine can allow others to be wary of what they are eating in certain stalls and not fall victim like how my friends and I did. I am avoiding fried chicken for a while thank you very much," posted Yio.

He said they have since reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

In the Facebook comments section, netizens were equally irked by what they saw and read.

One user was particularly disappointed given that the stall was one of their favourite spots for late-night nasi lemak.

Screengrab/Facebook/Irvin Yio

AsiaOne has reached out to SFA for comments.

Changi Famous Food Centre did not respond to AsiaOne's calls and emails.

