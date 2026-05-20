'Elaborate concealment': Customs arrest 2 foreigners, seize over 9,200 duty-unpaid beer and liquor

Two foreigners, aged 25 and 38, were arrested on May 5 for allegedly dealing in duty-unpaid beer and liquor.

In a media release on Wednesday (May 20), Singapore Customs said it uncovered sophisticated concealment methods involving non-alcoholic packaging during its enforcement operation on May 5, adding that more than 9,200 cans and bottles of duty-unpaid beer and liquor were seized.

During the operation, Singapore Customs officers observed a man moving a pallet of goods out of an industrial unit along Bedok North Avenue 4.

The officers went on to uncover 13 pallets containing duty-unpaid beer and liquor concealed among cartons and packaging labelled as non-alcoholic drinks.

A total of 2,460 cans and 6,468 bottles of beer, as well as 320 bottles of liquor, were seized during the operation.

According to the Singapore Customs, the total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about $19,791.

Elaborate concealment methods

Through its investigations, the law enforcement agency uncovered that the duty-unpaid beer and liquor were smuggled into Singapore via containers using what it described as "elaborate concealment methods designed to evade detection".

The Singapore Customs said the bottled beer was wrapped with labels for a non-alcoholic beverage and packed in boxes for non-alcoholic beverages.

Meanwhile, the cans of beer were packed in cartons labelled as non-alcoholic drinks.

These cartons contained both cans of beer and non-alcoholic beverages, with the cans of beer strategically placed in the centre of the carton boxes to avoid detection.

Prior to local distribution, the non-alcoholic beverage wrappers would be removed and the beers repacked into carton boxes for alcoholic beverages.

Apart from the duo, another three individuals — a 30-year-old Malaysian woman, a 34-year-old Vietnamese man, and a 41-year-old permanent resident — are assisting with ongoing Customs investigations.

Said a Singapore Customs spokesperson: "The deliberate concealment of duty-unpaid goods among legitimate goods reflects the lengths smugglers will go to evade taxes and detection.

"Singapore Customs will continue to act firmly against such illicit activities and pursue offenders without hesitation."

Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid liquor are serious offences.

Offenders can be fined up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to two years.

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editor@asiaone.com