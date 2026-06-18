Duty-unpaid cigarettes disguised as instant noodles seized in Bedok, Bukit Batok; 2 arrested

Two Singaporeans have been arrested for offences in relation to duty-unpaid cigarettes allegedly bought from an overseas seller.

In a social media post on Wednesday (June 17), Singapore Customs said they carried out an enforcement operation on May 21 at Tua Kong Place in Bedok and Bukit Batok Street 31.

During a search of two residential units, Customs officers found the duo, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, in possession of over 170 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes with an estimated tax value of about $2,300 evaded.

Customs said preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly purchased the duty-unpaid cigarettes through social media from an online seller.

The contraband items were then packed together with instant noodles in parcels and shipped to the duo.

According to Singapore Customs, the woman received the duty-unpaid cigarettes on behalf of the man at Bukit Batok Street 31.

Investigations by Singapore Customs are ongoing.

The penalty for buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes is a fine of up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, a jail term of up to six years or both.

Vehicles used in committing such offences are also subject to forfeiture.

Members of the public who wish to report such offences can do so via the Singapore Customs' online reporting form.

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