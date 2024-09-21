'Cute and heartwarming': Shrew spotted guiding 3 babies through Sengkang's 'obstacle course'

Cute or concerning?

A video that Stomp contributor Kenneth took of a shrew and its three babies in Sengkang will leave you with mixed feelings.

Kenneth said he came across the unusual sight between Blocks 128 and 132 Rivervale Street on Sept 17, at around 10.45pm.

The video shows three small shrews trailing behind a larger shrew in single file as they scurry along a walkway, across metal drain covers, and even up and down kerbs.

Kenneth told Stomp: "You can see the babies following closely behind their mother crossing obstacles.

"I think it's cute and heartwarming. But at the same time, I feel scared as this might be a sign of an infestation in my neighbourhood."

Although often mistaken as rats, shrews are not rodents. They can be identified by their sharper and more distinctive snout as well as a shorter tail. They also have poor vision.

When a mother shrew wants to move her offspring from one location to another (particularly above ground), each shrew will hold onto the shrew in front to form a long caravan.

According to online reports, shrews typically form these caravans when their nest is disturbed and the mother decides to evacuate her young to safety.

Shrews should be regarded as potential carriers of diseases and handled with care, much like other wild animals, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Stomp has contacted Sengkang Town Council for more info.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.