Cuteness overload: Mini NDP by Choa Chu Kang preschoolers wins hearts

Warning: cuteness overload.

A mini National Day parade presented by the PCF SparkleTots Preschool at Block 411 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 on Tuesday (Aug 8) has gone viral for the most adorable reasons.

The 110-second video shared by Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim has more than half a million views on Facebook and more than 300,000 views on TikTok.

Mr Zhulkarnain wrote: "Our PCF SparkleTots Preschoolers from Keat Hong 411 put up an impressive National Day Parade! Thanks to all the teachers and staff for the creativity and parents for their support. Happy National Day everyone!"

The parade started off with a very young parade commander giving the order with an equally very young flag bearer beside him.

One netizen commented: "The 'parade commander' command so cute! Baris sedia! Chepat jalan! Cutest to the max."

Another joked: "Future Chief of Army."

Someone pointed out: "The flag is bigger than the bearer siah."

What followed were kiddie contingents representing Changi Airport, Red Lions, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Army, Republic of Singapore Navy, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Singapore Police Force and last but not least, Merlion.

"The Merlion water is so funny," commented one netizen.

"So cute I cannot!" said another, representing the consensus.

In response to another comment, Mr Zhulkarnain wrote: "Haha, cute right! Our little parade commander and all the supporting contingent and floats. They put in serious effort!"

Many also lauded the teachers, staff and parents involved.

