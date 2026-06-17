Gwenda Fong to take over as new Cyber Security Agency of Singapore chief on July 1

Gwenda Fong, previously deputy secretary for digital society and development at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), will be appointed chief executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and Commissioner of Cybersecurity effective July 1, MDDI announced on Wednesday (June 17).

Fong, 48, has been the chief executive-designate at CSA since April 1.

She takes over the helm from 61-year-old David Koh, who was appointed to the role on April 1, 2015, and concurrently as Commissioner of Cybersecurity since 2018.

The incoming chief executive has over 20 years of public sector experience in technology, security and social policy roles. She oversaw Singapore's development of an inclusive and safe digital society in her previous appointment at the ministry.

She also led the review and development of the digital society strategy, which the ministry said is a foundational piece of work in support of Smart Nation 2.0.

As assistant chief executive of strategy, plans and digital readiness at the Infocomm Media Development Authority between 2022 and 2023, Fong led the strategy and research units, and was responsible for developing and implementing programmes to drive digital access and adoption among Singaporeans.

The 48-year-old has also held roles in the health and defence ministries.

Fong is no stranger to CSA, having previously served at the agency between 2017 and 2022 — first as senior director for strategy and planning, before rising to become assistant chief executive for policy and corporate development.

In its statement on June 17, MDDI said that Fong was closely involved in the drafting and implementation of the Cybersecurity Act, the refresh of the cybersecurity strategy in 2021, and for profiling CSA's efforts domestically and internationally.

David Koh to retire after 42 years of public service

The ministry also paid tribute to outgoing chief executive David Koh, who is the agency's founding leader and Singapore's first cybersecurity commissioner.

The 61-year-old also held concurrent appointments in MDDI as chief of digital security and technology between 2022 and May 2026, and chief quantum advisor from August 2025 till last month.

Koh is credited with having spearheaded critical initiatives that strengthened Singapore's national security framework, including the country's cybersecurity strategy refresh in 2016 and 2021, and overseeing the establishment and amendment of the Cybersecurity Act in 2018 and 2024.

"His forward-thinking approach extended to emerging technologies, where he developed Singapore's approach to artificial intelligence security and quantum-safe migration," MDDI said in its statement.

Most notably, the public service veteran led the government's response to the UNC3886 campaign against Singapore's critical information infrastructure.

The public service veteran is also said to have established Singapore as a credible thought leader in cybersecurity through strategic engagement and diplomacy.

He initiated the Singapore International Cyber Week in 2016, which has since grown into a premier global cybersecurity conference, drawing notable cybersecurity leaders and industry players to Singapore.

Thanking him for his contributions, MDDI Permanent Secretary Chng Kai Fong said Koh's dedication and visionary leadership have created a strong foundation for CSA's continued success in the many years to come.

"David has built CSA from the ground up and set Singapore on a strong footing in cybersecurity — from establishing our national frameworks and legislative foundations, to positioning Singapore as a trusted and respected voice in international cyber diplomacy," he said.

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editor@asiaone.com