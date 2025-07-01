Cycling on pedestrian-only paths? You can be jailed and fined $2,000

Cyclists, non-motorised personal mobility device (PMD) and motorised PMD users will face severe penalties if they use pedestrian-only paths, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (July 1).

Motorised personal mobility devices include e-bikes, while non-motorised ones include kick scooters.

This follows the conversion of over 200km of footpaths adjacent to cycling paths across Singapore into pedestrian-only paths, which have been marked with pedestrian logos and "Pedestrians-Only" wordings.

Paths coloured red are for cyclists, while those that remain grey are pedestrian-only.

Only pedestrians and those with personal mobility aids (PMA) such as electric wheelchairs can utilise the pedestrian-only paths, presuming they stay within speed limit of 6kmh come 2026, the authority explained.

At present, the speed limit for personal mobility aids remain at 10kmh.

Cyclists and users of mobility devices may face penalties of up to $2,000 and jail of up to three months for first-time offences, but LTA enforcement officers will adopt a "measured and considered approach" when determining if an offence has been committed.

There is zero tolerance towards those who speed or ride in a rash and reckless manner on paths, LTA said.

Pedestrians are still allowed to walk on cycling paths, although LTA recommends they keep to the pedestrian-only path for their own safety.

Additionally, path users, inclusive of both pedestrian and cyclist paths, ought to keep an eye out for pedestrians or vulnerable users when utilising pathways.

Over the past year, active mobility enforcement officers and community ambassadors have focused on educating the public, with LTA reaching out to schools since end-2024 to educate students on the safe and appropriate use of the paths.

The Stay on Track campaign was also launched in June this year to remind the public to keep to their respective paths, LTA said.

Speaking with media below a HDB block opposite Our Tampines Hub, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said that the markings on pathways have been progressively added since August last year.

"All the cycling network areas in the heartlands have been completed, so it will be very clear to all users that we are segregating the paths," Baey stated.

"We hope that all users will understand the new guidelines... and abide by them," he said, adding that keeping pathways safe for every user is paramount.

Baey also explained that action will be taken against egregious transgressions, such as non-pedestrians who stay on the pedestrian-only path "when there's no reason for them" to do so.

Aside from body cameras, LTA officers will also have access to CCTV systems to track down errant pathway users, he said.

"It's only in cases where they are blatantly ignoring or breaking the law, that's when enforcement has to come in as a last resort."

He added: "Ultimately, it's a law that we want to enforce because it's there for good reasons — it's for the safety of all users."

Baey also shared: "LTA will continue to implement dedicated pedestrian-only paths and cycling paths where space allows, so that active mobility users and pedestrians can keep to their designated paths.

"Where this is not possible due to space constraints, gracious sharing of spaces will continue to be important."

There were 104 path accidents in 2024, down from 303 incidents in 2019, The Straits Times reported on Tuesday.

