Cyclist, 31, dies after being trapped under bus in Loyang accident

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old cyclist died in a road accident late on Friday (March 19) after being trapped under a bus in Loyang Avenue.

The bus driver, 63, has been arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that at about 10.40pm, it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1.

The SCDF said it used lifting equipment to rescue the cyclist but he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police are still investigating the accident.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit Tammy Tan said: "We are sorry that this has happened. The bus was travelling straight and about to make a right turn at the traffic junction which was green in its favour when the accident occurred.

"We are trying to get in touch with the cyclist's next-of-kin to extend our deepest condolences and offer our assistance," she added.

She also said SBS Transit was assisting the police in their investigations.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the cyclist was dragged for about 30m under the bus.

Eyewitnesses saw the bicycle crushed underneath a wheel of the bus, it said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.