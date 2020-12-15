Cyclist, 42, dies after losing consciousness at Tanah Merah

A weekend ride with his cycling buddies ended on a tragic note for a 42-year-old man on Sunday (Dec 13).

The group was riding along Tanah Merah Coast Road that morning when the man fell off his bicycle and lost consciousness.

He reportedly showed signs of cardiac arrest, which prompted his companions and other cyclists to immediately perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him as they waited for an ambulance to arrive, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Despite their best efforts, the police said the man died after he was taken to Changi General Hospital.

According to the Singapore Heart Foundation, cardiac arrest happens when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly.

When the heart’s pumping action is disrupted, the blood supply to the brain, lungs and other organs are affected.

A person suffering from cardiac arrest may die within minutes if he or she does not receive immediate treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

