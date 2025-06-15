Cyclist, 54, seen lying face-down on road following accident with tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road

An accident between a cyclist and a tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road on Saturday (June 14) left the former lying face-down on the road, as seen in videos circulating online and on WhatsApp.

According to videos posted by users on TikTok, the incident occurred along that road.

The clips appeared to show the aftermath of an accident, with a man in a red top and black cycling shorts lying face down by the side of the road, next to a bicycle. A tipper truck is seen parked haphazardly, metres away.

Another photo showed a group of fellow cyclists standing next to the man.

In a statement to AsiaOne, police stated that they were alerted to the accident involving a bicycle and a tipper truck on June 14 at about 8.55am.

The incident occurred along Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Xilin Avenue.

A 54-year-old male cyclist was taken conscious to the hospital and investigations are ongoing, police said.

Tanah Merah Coast Road, a 10-km stretch, has seen several road accidents involving cyclists over the years, reported The Straits Times.

They included one in 2018 involving a teenage cyclist who collided with a stationary car. In 2021, a cyclist crashed into a stationary truck parked in the cycling lane.

The road is frequented by cyclists as it has a dedicated cycling lane from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Changi Ferry Terminal, allowing for uninterrupted rides.

Cyclist Michael Price wrote to The Straits Times Forum in May highlighting the dangers of cycling along the stretch due to the increased construction activity and large number of heavy vehicles.

He claimed that drivers of the heavy vehicles not only "push the speed limits to meet their schedules", scattering construction debris on the road in the process, but many also stop illegally along the cycling lanes.

He also said that he had a fractured pelvis when he was thrown off his bike after hitting a rock on that road.

