Cyclist, 64, dies after Tampines accident; trailer truck driver arrested

A 64-year-old cyclist died after an accident in Tampines involving a a trailer truck on the morning of Jan 3.

Several police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were seen at the accident site, according to a report by Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Street 11, at around 9.30am.

A 64-year-old female cyclist was unconscious when she was taken to the hospital, where she subsequently died, said police.

A 44-year-old trailer truck driver was arrested for "driving without reasonable considerations to other road users, causing death", police added.

A group of around 10 family members and friends of the victim, including her daughter, were seen at the morgue on Jan 4 morning, reported Shin Min.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 71 people in Singapore in the first half of 2023, a 57.8 per cent jump from the 45 killed in the same period in 2022.

Accidents that resulted in injuries rose by 11.1 per cent, from 3,125 in the first half of 2022 to 3,471 in the same period in 2023.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

