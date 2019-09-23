Cyclist, 65, in a coma after accident with e-scooter rider in Bedok North

Read also

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call for assistance at Block 539 Bedok North Street 3 at 10.24pm.

Customers watching a football match at a coffee shop at the block heard a loud bang and saw Madam Ong and the rider on the ground.

Madam Ong's son, Mr Ng Chin Khai, 41, told The Straits Times that his mother had been taken to hospital by the time he rushed to the scene.

"Doctors say she could be left in a vegetative state after her operation. We are praying that she will wake up," said Mr Ng, who is unemployed.

"My mother has been cycling around the neighbourhood for more than 10 years.

"I was told that she was about to cross a zebra crossing when the e-scooter, which was travelling very fast, hit her," he said.

Madam Ong was on her way to her home in Chai Chee Street after attending a wake when the accident occurred.