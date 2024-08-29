Cyclist charged with causing pedestrian's death due to alleged faulty brakes

SINGAPORE — A female cyclist was allegedly riding a bicycle with faulty rear brakes when it struck a pedestrian, causing the latter's death.

On Aug 28, Chinese national Li Lanying, 52, was charged with causing the 65-year-old woman's death by performing a negligent act.

Li is accused of riding the bicycle despite knowing that it was not in a serviceable condition.

She was riding it along Martaban Road towards Balestier Road shortly after 9pm on March 8, 2023 when it allegedly hit the pedestrian.

Details about the pedestrian's injuries and what happened next were not disclosed in court documents.

Li's pre-trial conference will take place on Sept 5.

Offenders convicted of causing another person's death by performing a negligent act can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.