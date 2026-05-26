Cyclist taken to hospital after colliding with car in Woodlands accident

A 21-year-old cyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a car in Woodlands on Sunday (May 24).

Footage of the incident from the rear camera of a car was shared on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante the same day.

The footage shows the dashcam car and a public bus stopped at a traffic junction in the third and first lane respectively.

The dashcam car moves off as the light turns green, and a black car approaches the junction in the second lane.

Just as the black car is travelling through the junction, a cyclist crosses the road and collides with the car.

The cyclist then falls to the ground as debris is sent flying.

The car stops immediately.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 5.05pm.

The accident involved a car and a bicycle at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 8/Gambas Avenue.

The male cyclist was taken conscious to Woodlands Hospital.

A 56-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com