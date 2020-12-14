Cyclist concussed and bruised after swerving to avoid errant rider at Punggol park connector

As an oncoming cyclist cut right in front of her path, Silver Hoe swerved her bicycle to the side, crashed, and blacked out.

When she came to, around 10 to 15 minutes later, she couldn't remember where she was, or what had happened.

"Fortunately, it was just temporary memory loss," she told Lianhe Zaobao.

Apart from a concussion, the accident — which occurred on Friday night (Dec 11) along Punggol park connector — left the 36-year-old woman with bruises all over her face, elbows, hands and knee. She also had a blood clot in her brain despite wearing a helmet.

"I can't open my right eye due to severe swelling, and the bruising is quite serious."

In a Facebook post uploaded the day after the accident, she appealed for eyewitnesses to come forward as the other cyclist sped off without stopping to help her.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook via SG PCN Cyclist

Hoe, who had been cycling with her husband that night, added: "I can't imagine what will happen if I'm alone! Maybe he was too scared when he saw me lying down motionless and no response but this ain't an excuse [sic]."

She also thanked a group of cyclists who helped her after she fell.

Speaking with AsiaOne, Hoe, said her eye has since healed a little and the bruise has somewhat subsided. She can now open her eye slightly, and the doctor told her the blood clot in her brain has reduced in size.

The woman also plans on filing a police report once she's discharged from the hospital.

"It is highly disgusting to run away without even stopping to check or offer any assistance!"

