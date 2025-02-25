Cyclist dies in accident involving prime mover at Tuas

A 65-year-old male cyclist died in an accident involving a prime mover in Tuas on Monday (Feb 24) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tuas Avenue 1 and Avenue 8 at about 11am.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Photos circulating online show the cyclist lying face down in a pool of blood on the road. The wheel of his bicycle has been deformed in the accident.

In another video of the aftermath posted on Facebook, a blue police tent is seen set up at the accident site. A prime mover and several police vehicles are spotted at the scene.

The police said a 43-year-old male truck driver has been arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

