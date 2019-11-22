Cyclist dies after accident with car in Tampines

SINGAPORE - A 64-year-old cyclist died on Thursday morning (Nov 21) after he was hit by a car in Tampines.

The driver of the car, a 47-year-old man, was arrested.

The police were alerted to an accident involving the cyclist and car along Tampines Avenue 3, before Tampines Street 82, at about 8.15am.

The cyclist, who was unconscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital, died on the way to the hospital.

The police were alerted to the accident involving the cyclist and car along Tampines Avenue 3, before Tampines Street 82, at about 8.15am on Nov 21, 2019. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Chinese-language evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the cyclist is believed to have been on the way home from buying breakfast when he was hit by the car as he was carrying two packets of tea.

Photos of the accident scene show a pool of blood next to one of the car's front tyres. The windscreen of the car is also cracked.

A mangled bicycle is also seen on the opposite side of the road, across a road divider.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

