Cyclist dies after accident with car in Tampines, family appealing for witnesses

A cyclist died after an accident with a car along Tampines Ave 9 on Feb 10.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps
Dana LeongPUBLISHED ONFebruary 12, 2025 2:30 AMByDana Leong

A cyclist died in an accident with a car in Tampines on Monday (Feb 10) morning.

The deceased's family, via a family friend, made a social media post appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the accident.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident, which occurred along Tampines Avenue 9 towards Tampines Avenue 2, at around 7.45am.

The accident involved a 61-year-old male cyclist and a 47-year-old male driver.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed the unconscious cyclist to Changi General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

The police arrested the driver for driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

