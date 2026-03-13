Newlywed cyclist dies after accident with lorry in Eunos

A 45-year-old cyclist, who got married about four months ago, died in hospital after an accident involving a lorry in Eunos on Tuesday (March 10).

The victim, identified as Li Ruifei (transliteration), was riding to Geylang Serai Market when she met with an accident at the junction of Jalan Ubi and Sims Avenue, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Li's husband, surnamed Zhang, told the Chinese publication that they had tied the knot in China in November 2025.

The 55-year-old said that they had been hosting guests on Tuesday and that Li wanted to cook more dishes for the group dinner.

So she decided to buy some seafood at the nearby Geylang Serai Market.

"We would typically cycle together to go grocery shopping. She went alone that day but half an hour later... she was no more," Zhang said.

He learnt about the accident when he called his wife and a doctor picked up.

At the hospital, the doctor told him that Li had suffered severe injuries and "showed no signs of life" when she was brought there, according to Shin Min.

When Zhang later collected his wife's blood-stained clothes, he found that the banknotes kept in her back pocket also had traces of blood.

He is appealing for eyewitnesses or passing motorists with dashcam footage of the accident to come forward.

The police confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at 11.25am on Tuesday.

A 69-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

