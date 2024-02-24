Cyclist gets frustrated by car not giving way, allegedly hits vehicle's window while passing

It seems road rage isn't a behaviour solely exhibited by motorists.

A video shared by Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Saturday (Feb 24) shows a cyclist struggling to move past a car on a busy road and allegedly hitting the vehicle as he squeezed past.

The incident occurred on the morning of Feb 1, along Jalan Anak Bukit, just behind Bukit Timah Plaza.

Two cyclists can be seen via a car's rear dashcam weaving their way through a congested road without much trouble.

But they struggle to overtake the cam car.

The first cyclist, in a white top and helmet, attempts to slide past the car's left side.

He soon brakes, before trying to pass through from the other side instead.

But it seems like there was no space to squeeze through.

When they finally manage to go around the cam car, the other cyclist apparently hits the vehicle's window before heading off.

Towards the end of the video, two cyclists believed to be the same duo were spotted failing to conform to a red light signal at an intersection along Jalan Anak Bukit.

In the comments section, netizens were up in arms at what they saw in the video, with some calling the cyclists "entitled" and urging the car driver to lodge a police report.

One user commented: "The cyclists must be reminded that once you fall, life may never be the same again."

According to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) rules and guidelines for safe cycling on roads, road safety is a shared responsibility.

Cyclists must always ride as close as practicable to the far left edge of roads.

They are also encouraged to keep a straight course and not weave through traffic.

When cycling on roads, all cyclists must obey traffic signals.

Under the Road Traffic (Traffic Signs) Rules, failing to conform to a red light signal is an offence and carries a maximum fine of $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

