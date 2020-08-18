Cyclist bloodied after crashing into back of minibus along Old Airport Road

With a lot less traffic, the early hours of the morning are considered to be a good time for road cycling.

One cyclist, however, found himself bloodied and dazed after crashing into the back of a stationary minibus on Monday morning (Aug 17).

In footage captured by the vehicle's dashcam, the minibus was seen slowing down and stopping when the traffic lights turned red along Old Airport Road.

Seconds later, a cyclist travelling on the same lane rammed straight into the vehicle's rear.

In the clip, the cyclist was seen riding in the middle of the left lane and appeared to be veering towards the right to overtake the minibus.

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Monday, August 17, 2020

Photos showed a small pool of blood beside the bicycle that laid on its side on the road. The injured cyclist was also seen sitting on the walkway with blood on his face.

After viewing the video, several Facebook users said cyclists have been spotted riding recklessly on roads in areas such as Kallang, Nicoll Highway and Jalan Boon Lay.

Numerous netizens also warned that cycling in such a manner may endanger the lives of cyclists and other road users, especially if heavy vehicles are involved.

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to an accident involving a minibus and a cyclist along Old Airport Rd towards Mountbatten Road at 5.21am.

The cyclist, a 36-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Cyclists spotted not using cycling lanes

In another Facebook post on Tuesday, two cyclists were seen using a regular lane on the road, even though there was a dedicated lane for cyclists next to it.

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Monday, August 17, 2020

While most people commented on their disregard of the law, a netizen pointed out how the photo was misleading.

He wrote: "The cycling lane is leading towards a bus stop, it's a common practice for cyclists to bypass the bus stop and then rejoin into the cycling lane."

Another Facebook user explained how some cyclists do so to avoid running into pedestrians walking to the bus stop as well as debris on the road.

In 2013, a 29-year-old cyclist was killed on the spot after colliding with the rear of a stationary lorry on Changi Coast Road.

An eyewitness said the impact left the front of the road bike badly damaged and the rear of the lorry was dented.

Rules and guidelines for riding safely on roads

For their own safety, as well as other road users', the Land Transport Authority urges cyclists to do the following:

Obey all traffic signals and travel in the same direction as the flow of traffic

Wear a helmet when cycling on roads

Do not use a mobile phone while riding

Always ride close to the left-hand edge of roads, allow traffic to overtake you safely

Always use bicycle lanes when available

Keep a safe distance behind moving vehicles and maintain awareness of traffic when riding

