Cyclist injured after SUV allegedly runs red light in Ubi hit-and-run

A cyclist was injured after an SUV allegedly ran a red light in a hit-and-run accident at a Ubi junction on Wednesday night (May 20).

In a video uploaded to Facebook group SGRV Admin, a black SUV can be seen running the red light and crashing into a group of cyclists who appeared to have been waiting for the pedestrian traffic light on the pavement.

Upon ramming into the pavement, the car knocked down one of the cyclists, before crashing into a streetlight and a couple of barricades that were placed on the road.

The driver then fled the scene immediately after, crashing into a stationary blue taxi that was travelling in the opposite direction in the process.

According to the post, the incident had occurred at 8.08pm on Wednesday, and it appears to have taken place at the junction of Ubi Avenue 2 and Ubi Road 3, right outside of Ubi MRT Station.

SCDF have confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at about 8.10pm on May 20 at the junction of Ubi Avenue 2 and Ubi Road 3.

One person was taken to Changi General Hospital.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

daoen.wong@asiaone.com