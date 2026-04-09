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Cyclist, 30, injured after being hit by car at pedestrian crossing in Geylang

Cyclist, 30, injured after being hit by car at pedestrian crossing in Geylang
A 30-year-old male cyclist was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SGRV Admin
Esther LamPUBLISHED ONApril 09, 2026 9:43 AMBYEsther Lam

A 30-year-old male cyclist was injured after a car collided into him at a pedestrian crossing in Geylang on Wednesday (April 8) night. 

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Sims Way and Geylang Road at around 10.10pm. 

Dashcam footage of the incident was posted online by Facebook page SGRV Admin.

The victim, dressed in a red top and white bottom, is seen cycling across the crossing when a car turns right and collides into him. 

The cyclist stands up and walks back to the pavement before lying down on the ground. 

He was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. 

The 73-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, said the police.

[[nid:733091]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com 

accidentInjuredcyclistPedestrian zonesCarsSingapore Police ForceSCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)Accidents - Traffic
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