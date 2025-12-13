Cyclist on phone hit by car at Canberra Link car park entrance

A cyclist on the phone was hit by a car at Canberra Link on Wednesday (Dec 10).

A video posted in Facebook group SGRV showed a cyclist in white approaching a car park entrance with a device held against his left ear.

He appeared to be unaware of a dark blue Honda turning into the car park from his right and he was knocked down

The cyclist was seen standing up immediately after he was hit.

According to the Active Mobility Act, cyclists must not use mobile communication devices while riding.

The code of conduct states that when approaching a car park entrance or exit from a public path, cyclists must stop and look for oncoming traffic and give way to vehicles.

First-time offenders face a fine not exceeding $1,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months or both. Subsequent offences carry a fine up to $2,000, a jail term up to six months or both.

Under the Driver Improvement Points System, careless driving endangering life carries six demerit points and a $200 fine while careless driving causing hurt carries nine demerit points and a $300 fine.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for comment.

