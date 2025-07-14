Cyclist run over twice by car in Hougang, miraculously walks away

A 23-year-old cyclist was captured on dashcam footage riding his Power Assisted Bicycle (PAB) across a traffic junction in Hougang, when he was ran over by a silver car on Sunday (July 13).

Miraculously, the rider was able to stand and walk away from the scene.

Horrifying footage posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows the car, which was turning left at the junction, mounting the pedestrian crossing, ramming and running over the cyclist who had stopped there.

The impact pushes the man forward onto the road and the car wheels roll over him a second time.

The cyclist is seen stumbling and slowly standing up to pick up an item near his damaged PAB. A passer-by then approaches and gestures for him to sit at the crossing.

Several cars can be seen driving past the scene while the car, which had crashed into the road divider, remains lodged against the traffic light.

It then reverses, revealing a visibly damaged front bumper, before driving off.

A street name sign was also dislodged in the accident.

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a car and a PAB at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Upper Serangoon Road at about 6.40pm on Sunday.

The 23-year-old male cyclist was conscious when conveyed to hospital.

The 70-year-old male driver of the car is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

