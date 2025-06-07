Cyclist sent to hospital after accident with police vehicle along Keppel Road

A cyclist was conveyed to the hospital after a police vehicle collided into him along Keppel Road on Friday (June 6).

At around 3.10pm, the police were alerted to an accident involving a police vehicle and a 41-year-old cyclist along Keppel Road towards Marina Coastal Expressway, the police said.

According to preliminary investigations, the driver of the police vehicle, a 30-year-old male officer from the Special Operations Command (SOC) had allegedly left the scene after colliding with the cyclist.

"He was not aware that he had done so until the traffic police contacted the SOC," the police said.

"The officer returned to the scene immediately to assist with investigations upon being informed."

The cyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital, and the officer is assisting with investigations for driving without due consideration of other road users and causing hurt.

The officer has also been removed from driving duties while police investigations are ongoing.

