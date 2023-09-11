Cyclist upset after being honked at in Choa Chu Kang, dents car bonnet

Upset that he was honked at on the road, a cyclist 'Hulk smashed' a car in retaliation.

The incident happened last Sunday (Sept 10) morning along Sungei Tengah Road near Choa Chu Kang, according to the Facebook post shared on the same day.

The minute-long video - taken from the car's point of view - showed the vehicle inching to a halt behind several cyclists when the traffic light turned red.

After gesturing the car to move forward when being honked twice, one of the men in an orange vest drove his fist into the vehicle's bonnet.

The video later showed that the cyclist's rage had caused a large dent on the car.

The duo continued hurling profanities at each other at the traffic junction.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/SGRVAdmin/videos/1445522919562368/[/embed]

The Facebook video has since garnered over 20,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens criticised the cyclist for his road rage.

"This cyclist should be penalised," one of them said.

"Self-entitled cyclists need to be banned on the road," another added.

Meanwhile, other netizens felt that there was no need for the driver to honk at the cyclist.

"There's no need to honk at the cyclist. All the driver needed to do was to signal right to the right lane and continue his journey," a netizen said.

"The car didn't need to honk, just slow down," another netizen added.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for comment.

