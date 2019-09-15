Cyclists and PMD users concerned about new ban in common areas; town councils say rule to remain

SINGAPORE - Food delivery rider Shahrulnizam Ramli, 32, used to take his two children, aged four and five, out cycling around his Tampines Housing Board estate every weekend.

But he is worried that doing so now would risk a fine of up to $5,000, after the introduction of a rule banning personal mobility devices (PMDs), bicycles and power-assisted bicycles from all common properties in HDB estates.

"I am frustrated by this new rule because the actions of some inconsiderate PMD users affected the rest of us," said Mr Shahrulnizam, who uses an e-scooter to carry out deliveries.

The ban covers common areas such as void decks, playgrounds, common corridors and play courts in estates.