Government donates $129k to Singapore Red Cross for cyclone-ravaged Sri Lanka

The Singapore government will contribute US$100,000 (S$129,000) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) public fundraising efforts for the humanitarian crisis in Sri Lanka caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The contribution will supplement the SRC's pledge of S$50,000 to supplement the immediate needs of affected communities in Sri Lanka, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday (Dec 12).

According to the Disaster Management Centre, Sri Lanka's death toll from Cyclone Ditwah climbed to 639 on Dec 11.

Most of the fatalities were attributed to landslides triggered by torrential rainfall exceeding 300mm in the first 24 hours as the cyclone lashed Sri Lanka on Nov 28, leaving its eastern and central regions most severely affected.

At least a million people have since been affected by the ensuing heavy rains and floods that swept through large parts of the country, forcing some 200,000 people into 1,275 shelters, said the centre in an earlier statement.

Sri Lankan authorities have estimated that they would need around US$7 billion to rebuild homes, industries and roads.

Both President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan have written to their counterparts to convey their condolences over the tragic loss of lives and the destruction caused by the cyclone.

