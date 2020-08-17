'Dabao' grilled fish dish goes up in flames in Woodlands home

One couple's grilled fish dinner ended up in smoke after their takeaway pan burst into flames.

The incident happened last night (Aug 16) within the couple's apartment, located along 1 Woodlands Road, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

According to the 31-year-old man, a technician, his wife had bought the grilled fish dish from a shop in Serangoon. It had come along with a portable warming kit made up of three components — an aluminium foil tray to contain the fish, a cardboard stand and chafing fuel — specifically meant to keep the fish hot as they dined.

After assembling the contraption, the husband lit up the fuel and walked away to take a smoke. However, just as he lit up his cigarette, an intense smell of smoke wafted over from the living room.

He told the Chinese evening daily: "When I turned around, the carton was on fire."

His wife, who had rushed out of the toilet, immediately grabbed a towel and soaked it before handing it to him.

They attempted to cover it with the wet towel three times, each time to no avail as the heat quickly dried the towel.

It was only after he tossed the contraption into the shower and doused it with water did the flames finally go out.

Worried that it might become a fire hazard, the couple notified the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Speaking with Wanbao, the owner of the grilled fish shop said that it was the first time he had received such a complaint.

Ever since the circuit breaker was imposed, the 35-year-old owner had provided such portable set-ups to customers who ordered their grilled fish for takeaway. Others in the same business do so as well, with varying elements.

"Everyone uses this pan, we've never heard of such an incident till today," he shared.

However, he added that he would look into improving the design of the kit with his employees.

