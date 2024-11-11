Dad confronts man who allegedly tried to pick up 9-year-old daughter at Thomson Plaza

Low crime doesn't mean no crime - and this father's vigilance may have paid off.

A father confronted a man who allegedly tried to pick up his primary school daughter when she was alone in Thomson Plaza, according to a video uploaded to Facebook group SG Kaypoh on Thursday (Nov 7).

The video has since been reposted on multiple platforms, with the earliest being a post on TikTok - now deleted - on Wednesday by TikTok user Busybeesingapore.

According to the Facebook post, the father had left his nine-year-old daughter alone to play with a claw machine in the mall's arcade and went to the washroom.

When he came back, he was told by his daughter that she had purportedly been approached by a 30-year-old man who asked for her phone number and told her to text and call him.

'No motive, just making friends'

Returning to the arcade, his daughter identified the man and the father confronted him.

In the video, the father can be heard forcing the man to remove his daughter's phone number from his device, and also happened to see his other messages.

"He was talking to a few under-12 girls and asking questions that would make parents really uncomfortable," the post stated.

In the video, the father can be heard grilling the man, who said that he had "just asked [for his daughter's] name", her phone number, and asked her to call or message him.

"No motive, just making friends," the man explains, adding that his other friends "want to know".

Upon further questioning by the father, the man states that he has an active police investigation against him regarding a sexual offence relating to his "friend".

"You are a concern to all parents, you understand?" The father stresses, adding that "little girls won't be safe around him".

The man also promised not to "make friends with young girls anymore" and to delete the conversations he's had with other girls on his phone.

The video ends with the father telling the man that "he's a threat to the public".

It's unclear if the father made a police report regarding this incident.

AsiaOne has reached out to Busybeesingapore and the man for more information.

