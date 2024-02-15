Dad files police report after woman bumped into 4-year-old daughter at Marsiling, fracturing her arm

A trip to the supermarket turned awry for a four year-old girl who fell and broke her arm after a woman bumped into her.

The woman, who was wearing a pink shirt, had collided into the girl at a walkway in front of Sheng Siong Supermarket at 202 Marsiling Drive at around 9.15pm on last Thursday (Feb 8), said the girl's father Kenny Wong.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Wong appealed for help in locating the woman, who had left without leaving her contact information behind.

"You don't even care to say 'excuse me' when you want to pass through, you just squeeze in and bump into my daughter," the angry father addressed the woman.

"Now she needs to wear an arm sling for three months. How do you want us to care for her in this condition?"

Photos accompanying his post showed the girl's left arm bandaged and in a sling, while a photo of an X-ray scan appears to show a fracture in her arm.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 27-year-old dad shared that the woman in pink had exited the supermarket in a rush and was trying to squeeze past the girl and her grandmother, who were standing at a walkway in front of the store.

The walkway is narrow and measures approximately two shoulder widths in length, explained Wong.

Although there was another family walking behind the girl and her grandmother, the woman had forcefully squeezed through the crowd.

"My mother was not holding my daughter's hand at the time, but she was not running around and just standing next to my mother. Consequently, the woman tripped my daughter and caused her to fall," he told Shin Min.

According to him, the woman didn't check on the girl and left the scene.

Wong's mother subsequently took the child to KK Women's and Children's Hospital to seek medical care.

Wong, who resides in Johor Bahru, added that his daughter did not have medical insurance in Singapore and was transferred to a private hospital in JB to continue her treatment.

The girl underwent surgery on Sunday, the first day of Chinese New Year, which ruined the family's reunion dinner plans.

Wong said that the incident was captured by a CCTV camera, and he has since filed a police report.

Responding to Shin Min's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that they are looking into the matter.

