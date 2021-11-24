Dad shares what's it like 'when your 3-year-old kena Covid-19'

No parent wants to have their child fall ill, especially when it's something as serious as Covid-19.

TikTok user Dodovanson experienced this first-hand when he found out his three-year-old son Aziel contracted Covid-19.

According to local media, Dodovanson received a text last Saturday (Nov 20) of a positive case in his son's preschool. The following day, his son was confirmed as Covid-19 positive.

He took to TikTok and uploaded a three-minute-long video of Aziel's Covid-19 experience, from getting a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to organising his quarantine room. The video has amassed more than 261,000 views and 566 comments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dodovanson/video/7033081993663368450?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6944

"Bye, I want to hug mummy," the boy said.

"No, no hugging," his father replied as he closed the room door.

As Dodovanson has a four-month-old baby in the house, Aziel had to be separated from his sibling throughout the home recovery period.

In a bedroom with his dad, Aziel went through the pile of essentials they'd prepared for their indoor stay. Dodovanson also brought a stack of books for his son to read — though what got his son excited was the abundance of plush toys on the bed.

"Where are we eating your breakfast?" the dad asked. His son pointed towards a table and chair by the window.

Netizens wished Aziel a speedy recovery and also recognised how tough it must be for the 32-year-old to care for his young child in such difficult circumstances.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

On Tuesday (Nov 23), Dodovanson took a Covid-19 test and confirmed that he too has contracted Covid-19.

"Results just came out, papa is Covid-19 positive. Same as you," he said.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dodovanson/video/7033666861615156482?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6944

His latest video had him explaining his home quarantine experience thus far, saying how tiring it can get.

It is likely that parents with young kids will encounter similar experiences now that children as young as three are eligible for Covid-19 home recovery. Here are some tips on how to navigate 10 days of isolation.

amierul@asiaone.com