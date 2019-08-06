Daesang brand rice sprinkles recalled due to undeclared allergen: SFA

The recalled products involve all batches of the Seafood Rice Sprinkles and Vegetable Rice Sprinkles.

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall of two flavours of rice sprinkles from South Korea's Daesang brand for containing undeclared allergens.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (June 8), SFA said that the products involve all batches of the Seafood Rice Sprinkles and Vegetable Rice Sprinkles.

The recall is complete, the agency added.

Both products, which were sold in 24g foil packages, contained undeclared allergens of egg, milk, wheat and oyster.

Consumers who are allergic to these ingredients should not consume the products in question, SFA said.

Those who have consumed the products and have health concerns should seek medical advice.

SFA added that those who bought the affected products may contact the importer, Sing Long Foodstuff Trading Co, on 6284-5254 to exchange the product.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.