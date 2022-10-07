Daily roundup: 11 new Thomson-East Coast MRT Line stations to open on Nov 13, free rides on Nov 11 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 11 new Thomson-East Coast MRT Line stations to open on Nov 13, free rides on Nov 11

A total of 11 stations in the third stage of the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line (TEL) stretching from Stevens to Gardens by the Bay will start ferrying... » READ MORE

2. Fair wear and tear? Woman breaks 20-year-old toilet bowl, landlord allegedly wants $1,000 compensation

PHOTO: Irene Goh

An unhappy tenant recently took to social media to complain about her landlord who allegedly demanded what she said was an "unreasonable" compensation... » READ MORE

3. 'I'd skip a few buses until my crush came': Andie Chen and Rebecca Lim recall childhood memories of taking public transport

PHOTO: AsiaOne

"From the age of 13 to 17, I had one major crush — one girl," Andie Chen, now 37, revealed. "She was the world... » READ MORE

4. Spring cleaning gone wrong: Man loses a fortune after wife discards his old clothes containing $1,000 notes

Zhuo showing reporters where his wife threw away his old clothes which contained $14,000. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

If you happen to like collecting rare banknotes, it might be a good idea to invest in a safe. Or at the very least, don't put them in the pockets of your old clothes... » READ MORE

