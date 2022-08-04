Daily roundup: 21-year-old man allegedly stabs 2 people with scissors in 5 hours - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 21-year-old man allegedly stabs 2 people with scissors in 5 hours
A 21-year-old man who allegedly used a pair of scissors to stab two people in five hours was charged in court on Thursday (Aug 4) over the offences.... » READ MORE
2. Damp room, dirty towels: Woman complains about 'worst hotel' stay at Orchard
Staying in a hotel along Orchard Road for a 'reasonable price' might sound like a pretty good deal, but not for one woman who may have gotten more than what she bargained for... » READ MORE
3.From mild wasabi to kopi served in 'bags you put goldfish in', Japanese expats share unexpected Singapore experiences with Ghib Ojisan
Singaporeans are an odd bunch at times but it can be hard for us to see our own quirks... » READ MORE
4. Cyndi Wang wins Sisters Who Make Waves? Results reportedly leaked, here are the top 10
This final wave will wash ashore many forgotten treasures that have regained their lustre... » READ MORE