Daily roundup: 21-year-old man allegedly stabs 2 people with scissors in 5 hours - and other top stories today

1. 21-year-old man allegedly stabs 2 people with scissors in 5 hours

A 21-year-old man who allegedly used a pair of scissors to stab two people in five hours was charged in court on Thursday (Aug 4) over the offences.... » READ MORE

2. Damp room, dirty towels: Woman complains about 'worst hotel' stay at Orchard

TikTok/Rachel Tristan

Staying in a hotel along Orchard Road for a 'reasonable price' might sound like a pretty good deal, but not for one woman who may have gotten more than what she bargained for... » READ MORE

3.From mild wasabi to kopi served in 'bags you put goldfish in', Japanese expats share unexpected Singapore experiences with Ghib Ojisan

Screengrab/YouTube/Ghib Ojisan

Singaporeans are an odd bunch at times but it can be hard for us to see our own quirks... » READ MORE

4. Cyndi Wang wins Sisters Who Make Waves? Results reportedly leaked, here are the top 10

Instagram/Cyndi Wang

This final wave will wash ashore many forgotten treasures that have regained their lustre... » READ MORE

