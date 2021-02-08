Daily roundup: 24 auspicious plants to buy for Chinese New Year — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 24 auspicious plants to buy for Chinese New Year

Flower blossoms are believed to bring fortune, according to a popular Chinese saying, which means “blossom flowers bring wealth”...» READ MORE

2. What Covid? Crowds want to feel CNY vibe in Chinatown despite new measures

PHOTO: The New Paper

Though the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) estimated a 20 per cent drop in the crowds compared to the previous Saturday, many people were still too close for comfort in safe distancing terms...» READ MORE

3. Most employers not adjusting pay despite remote working trend: Survey

PHOTO: The Straits Times

A new survey found that only 23 per cent of respondents said they may alter staff compensation while 11 per cent had modified salaries according to location...» READ MORE

4. Covid-19 CNY rules for visiting and dining out: Dos & don'ts to avoid getting fined

PHOTO: Pexels

This will also help you avoid having to give an Angbao back to the Government in terms of a fine...» READ MORE

