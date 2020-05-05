Daily roundup: 3-metre-long King Cobra slithers to Marsiling MRT - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. What sssocial distancing? 3-metre-long King Cobra slithers to Marsiling MRT

While most people are cooped up at home during the circuit breaker, a three-metre-long King Cobra was spotted taking a stroll near Marsiling MRT on Sunday (May 3) afternoon.... » READ MORE

2. 4 unexpected money sources to tap into during circuit breaker

PHOTO: Unsplash

At a time like this, we all could do with some sources of money we can look at exploring while making sure we avoid money mistakes.... » READ MORE

3. Parents of baby born in Singapore both had Covid-19

PHOTO: The Straits Times

A month of fears, anxiety and uncertainty followed before this couple's son Boaz arrived on April 26, quite possibly the first baby born in Singapore to parents who had Covid-19..... » READ MORE

4. Aiyoh! Can or cannot? What easing of CB measures means

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Before you celebrate and chiong for a cup of bubble tea after circuit breaker measures are eased, here's what you can and can't do under these reduced CB measures..... » READ MORE

