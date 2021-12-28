Daily roundup: 63-year-old man found dead in Toa Payoh flat after neighbours detect foul stench — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 63-year-old man found dead in Toa Payoh flat after neighbours detect foul stench

It was also reported on Monday that the man lived alone after falling out with his two brothers... » READ MORE

2. Mediacorp actress in viral 2013 Crimewatch clip finds it cringey too

PHOTO: Instagram/ohyushi, Screengrab from meWATCH

Mediacorp actress Jernelle Oh — who played one of the ah lians — said that she's not affected by netizens calling it "cringeworthy"... » READ MORE

3. 'Still not resolved even after 1 year': Fernvale residents rearing birds, cockroaches and worms along corridor

PHOTO: Stomp

Stomp contributor said that a resident has been keeping birds in a cage on the fourth storey, leaving the ground soiled with droppings and food..... » READ MORE

4. Touring Teacher's Housing Estate: The cheapest and most spacious freehold landed estate

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The first word that comes to my mind once I stepped into Teacher's Housing Estate is "sprawling" or "expansive"... » READ MORE

