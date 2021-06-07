Daily roundup: 7 penthouse units at $1.5m or under in 2020/21 for more spacious living — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 7 penthouse units at $1.5m or under in 2020/21 for more spacious living

We’ve kept an eye out for developments with the most affordable penthouse units – and here’s where you might stand a chance of owning one... » READ MORE

2. Woman quietly buys food for man sleeping on floor at Chinatown Complex

PHOTO: Stomp

A young woman was seen buying food for a man who was sleeping on the ground at Chinatown Complex on Thursday afternoon (June 3)... » READ MORE

3. Barbie Hsu says she's divorcing husband Wang Xiaofei after 10 years of marriage

PHOTO: Instagram/ barbiehsu_das

Celebrity rumours are usually just rumours. But this time, the one surrounding Barbie Hsu turns out to be true after all... » READ MORE

4. How to soundproof your home from noisy neighbours in Singapore

PHOTO: Pexels

If you’re looking for affordable ways to soundproof your home in Singapore, here are six budget-friendly options... » READ MORE

