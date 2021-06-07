Daily roundup: 7 penthouse units at $1.5m or under in 2020/21 for more spacious living — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 7 penthouse units at $1.5m or under in 2020/21 for more spacious living
We’ve kept an eye out for developments with the most affordable penthouse units – and here’s where you might stand a chance of owning one... » READ MORE
2. Woman quietly buys food for man sleeping on floor at Chinatown Complex
A young woman was seen buying food for a man who was sleeping on the ground at Chinatown Complex on Thursday afternoon (June 3)... » READ MORE
3. Barbie Hsu says she's divorcing husband Wang Xiaofei after 10 years of marriage
Celebrity rumours are usually just rumours. But this time, the one surrounding Barbie Hsu turns out to be true after all... » READ MORE
4. How to soundproof your home from noisy neighbours in Singapore
If you’re looking for affordable ways to soundproof your home in Singapore, here are six budget-friendly options... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com