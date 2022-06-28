Daily roundup: BTO or resale HDB flat? First-timer dilemma — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. BTO or resale HDB flat — First-timer dilemma

Conventional wisdom says: get engaged, live with your parents, and when your flat is almost ready, get married and then move in together... » READ MORE

2. 'He was naughty and playful', says neighbour of toddler who died after getting Covid-19

Little Zaheer (left) became Singapore's first Covid-19 death under the age of 12 yesterday. His family home (right) at Bukit Panjang. PHOTO: LinkedIn/Farath Shba, AsiaOne/Amierul Rashid

A neighbour of Zaheer Raees Ali, the toddler who died after getting Covid-19, recalled to AsiaOne just how active... » READ MORE

3. 'Successors are hard to find during the pandemic': Maxwell hawker lowers asking price for business from $1m to $500k

PHOTO: Facebook/Cindy Angelique Chia

Despite it being over a year since the second-generation owners of popular hawker stall China Street Fritters tried to pass down their recipe... » READ MORE

4. I tried exercising for 300 minutes a week (as per HPB's new guidelines) and I ran into some difficulties

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

When it comes to exercise, I'm always on two extreme ends of the spectrum — obsessively dedicated to getting fit or too lazy to move a finger... » READ MORE

